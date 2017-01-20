× Police arrest 2 people on murder, robbery charges after fatal Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lafayette police made a pair of arrests in connection with a Monday homicide.

On Friday, police arrested Wesley Andrew Hampton, 39, and Aarron Christopher Vance, 35 on charges of murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, officers with the Lafayette Police Department were called to a reported shooing in the 1600 block of Center Street.

They found John Lawrence Byler, 52, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Vance and Hampton were taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail and prosecutors will make the final determination on charges, police said.