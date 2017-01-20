× Police arrest suspect in fatal November hit-and-run on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say an arrest has been made in a deadly south side hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-465.

Leslie Miller, 26, of Indianapolis, was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Nov. 29, 2016.

The crash claimed the life of Jeffrey Smith, 53, of Rushville.

Preliminary crash investigation and witness statements revealed that a crane being operated by Smith had mechanical issues and was parked on the right shoulder emergency berm of I-465 EB at the .08 mile marker. The drivers’ side of the crane, or left side, was seven feet off of the right lane of I-465 with the emergency flashers activated. A mechanic from R.H. Marlin Inc., the owner of the crane, had arrived in a separate vehicle and was under the crane making repairs. Smith was standing on the emergency berm between the crane and the right lane of I-465.

According to witness accounts, a red or maroon Ford pickup truck went off the right side of I-465 onto the emergency berm and struck Smith. The truck did not stop and continued EB on I-465. Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene. The mechanic was not injured.

Smith, a beloved husband, dad of two girls, and a grandfather lived in Rushville. He worked at R.H. Marlin Inc. for more than 20 years. The company says Smith was a talented and skilled crane operator. Witnesses say he was with his co-workers when he was hit and killed.

If convicted, Miller could face anywhere from one to six years in prison and fines up to $10,000.