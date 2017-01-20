Police: Man shot and burned his mother’s rabbit and kitten in stove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind.- A Muncie man is arrested in connection with the brutal killing of a kitten and a rabbit.

32-year-old Clinton Ricker is facing animal cruelty charges. On Friday morning, officers were called to a home on North Buckles. A 56-year-old woman reported that her two pets were dead.

Ricker’s mother told detectives she left her home for about 30 minutes. When she returned, she found her pet rabbit and kitten in the wood burning stove.

“That’s horrifying, terrible. It makes me almost afraid that someone that close to me could do that to a pretty helpless animal,” explains Emily Vandever, a neighbor.

Detectives believe Ricker shot his mother’s pets with perhaps a BB gun and then put them in the stove. When officers arrived to the home both the animals were burnt on the front porch.

“We see a decent amount of neglect cases, left out in the cold, not fed, beaten but executed and incinerated is not anything in 8 years I’ve been around I’ve heard of,” explains Detective Kyle Monroe, with the Muncie Police Department.

According to court papers, Ricker admitted to detectives that he threw the rabbit in the stove “out of mercy.” He claimed the rabbit had a tumor and he was “trying to get rid of it because it was going to die.” Ricker’s mother told investigators her pet rabbit, Caramel wasn’t sick.

“How sad, I can’t imagine life without my pets,. It’s a sad case. It’s a sad person that does something like that,” explains Carla Hulic, a neighbor.

The kitten was just a few months old. It didn’t even have a name yet. Ricker didn’t give any reason behind the kitten’s death.

“It bothers me. It’s shocking and appalling to hear someone could do something like that to an animal,” explains Vandever.

When FOX 59 stopped by the Muncie home, no one answered the door.

Detectives tell us there were other animals inside the home. The kitten and rabbit were the only two animals hurt.

Ricker is also facing a misdemeanor charge for threatening police officers.