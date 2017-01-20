× Rain eases as temperatures continue their climb into the weekend!

Heaviest, steadiest rain is now beginning to taper off and warmer temperatures continue to push northbound! No doubt it will be damp through the day after heavy rain totals but it will feel more like Spring then winter, as highs reach the upper 50’s. A few showers will redevelop for this afternoon but still many dry hours are expected!

Additional showers may linger overnight and fog could become an issue in spots too. No frozen precipitation expected this weekend, as the warming trend continues! A shift to colder weather is coming but not until next week, so you better enjoy the mildness the next few days!