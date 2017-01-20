× Stores closing this weekend at Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two Circle Centre Mall stores are set to close this weekend.

Both Talbots and The Loft are leaving the downtown shopping center.

This follows nearly a dozen stores that left the mall in 2016. Many were retailers that closed their doors o had massive store closures nationwide.

Over that same time, three restaurants moved in.

“Those stores are ebbing and flowing,” said Chris Gahl, Visit Indy’s Senior Vice President. “You have a new restaurant open and then a store close.”

For Visit Indy, that’s a good sign, since city tourism is hitting record highs and the mall is a central stopping point for visitors.

“We continue to clock more and more visitors stepping inside to check out Circle Center, so {the mall} is critically important for us,” said Gahl. “We’re happy to hear that the city and Simon have an open mind to how that continues to evolve, especially because their headquarters are here.”

The mall’s manager, Simon Property Group, is also faced with finding a way to fill the large space where Brown Mackie College sits.

The for-profit college chain announced its closing last summer.