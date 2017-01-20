VIDEO: Three Indiana groups perform in Inaugural Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- Three groups from the state of Indiana performed Friday in the Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C. following the inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The first group to appear was the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Drill Team. Their Harley Davidson Road King police motorcycles had red letters that spelled out "Indianapolis."

After that, the Culver Military Academy marched along the route.

Finally, the Columbus North High School marching band played and performed for President Trump and Columbus-native Vice President Mike Pence. The band had worked for months to raise enough money to get to the historic event.

Find more Inauguration Day coverage here.