What to expect on Inauguration Day as Donald Trump is sworn in as 45th president

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States Friday.

He’ll take the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol just before noon. Before he takes the oath, former Indiana governor Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president.

Friday’s ceremony is the culmination of Trump’s stunning win in the presidential election. He’ll start the day at a morning worship service at Saint John’s Church. Trump and Pence will then go to the White House for coffee with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, who will leave the White House for the last time to accompany Trump to Capitol Hill for the ceremony.

Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the oath of office for Pence, who will use Ronald Reagan’s family Bible.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office for the president-elect. Trump will use two Bibles: one he had as a child and another used by Abraham Lincoln for his first inauguration.

His inaugural address is expected to last about 20 minutes, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who described Trump’s speech as a “very personal and sincere statement about this vision for the country.”

Obama and his family will head to Andrews Air Force base for a farewell ceremony before taking one last flight on the presidential jet. They’ll go to Palm Springs, Calif., for a vacation.

Trump will go to a joint congressional inaugural luncheon in the Capitol before returning to the White House for the inaugural parade. He and the new first lady, Melania Trump, will attend two inaugural balls.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the inauguration (click here for the official program):

Prelude

“The President’s Own”

United States Marine Band

Call to Order

The Honorable Roy Blunt

United States Senator, Missouri

Readings & Invocation:

His Eminence Timothy Michael

Cardinal Dolan

Archbishop of New York

Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez

National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference

Pastor Paula White-Cain

New Destiny Christian Center

Musical Selection

Missouri State University Chorale

The Vice Presidential Oath of Office

Administered to Michael Richard Pence by Justice Thomas

Musical Selection

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

The Presidential Oath of Office

Administered to Donald John Trump by the Chief Justice of the United States

Inaugural Address

Donald John Trump

The President of the United States

Readings & Benediction

Rabbi Marvin Hier

Simon Wiesenthal Center

Reverend Franklin Graham

Samaritan’s Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Bishop Wayne T. Jackson

Great Faith Ministries International

The National Anthem

Jackie Evancho