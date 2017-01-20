What to expect on Inauguration Day as Donald Trump is sworn in as 45th president
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States Friday.
He’ll take the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol just before noon. Before he takes the oath, former Indiana governor Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president.
Friday’s ceremony is the culmination of Trump’s stunning win in the presidential election. He’ll start the day at a morning worship service at Saint John’s Church. Trump and Pence will then go to the White House for coffee with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, who will leave the White House for the last time to accompany Trump to Capitol Hill for the ceremony.
Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the oath of office for Pence, who will use Ronald Reagan’s family Bible.
Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office for the president-elect. Trump will use two Bibles: one he had as a child and another used by Abraham Lincoln for his first inauguration.
His inaugural address is expected to last about 20 minutes, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who described Trump’s speech as a “very personal and sincere statement about this vision for the country.”
Obama and his family will head to Andrews Air Force base for a farewell ceremony before taking one last flight on the presidential jet. They’ll go to Palm Springs, Calif., for a vacation.
Trump will go to a joint congressional inaugural luncheon in the Capitol before returning to the White House for the inaugural parade. He and the new first lady, Melania Trump, will attend two inaugural balls.
Here’s a look at the schedule for the inauguration (click here for the official program):
Prelude
“The President’s Own”
United States Marine Band
Call to Order
The Honorable Roy Blunt
United States Senator, Missouri
Readings & Invocation:
His Eminence Timothy Michael
Cardinal Dolan
Archbishop of New York
Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez
National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference
Pastor Paula White-Cain
New Destiny Christian Center
Musical Selection
Missouri State University Chorale
The Vice Presidential Oath of Office
Administered to Michael Richard Pence by Justice Thomas
Musical Selection
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
The Presidential Oath of Office
Administered to Donald John Trump by the Chief Justice of the United States
Inaugural Address
Donald John Trump
The President of the United States
Readings & Benediction
Rabbi Marvin Hier
Simon Wiesenthal Center
Reverend Franklin Graham
Samaritan’s Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
Bishop Wayne T. Jackson
Great Faith Ministries International
The National Anthem
Jackie Evancho