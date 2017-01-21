× #13 Butler survives in overtime to be Big East foe DePaul, 70-69

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Kethan Savage scored 20 points and No. 13 Butler held off last-place DePaul 70-69 in overtime on Saturday.

Kamar Baldwin added 18 points and Kelan Martin had 12 for the Bulldogs (17-3, 6-2 Big East), who improved to 3-3 in road games after trailing at halftime for the seventh time in eight conference games.

Eli Cain scored a career-high 32 points for DePaul (8-12, 1-6), which was tied with Georgetown for last place in the Big East. Billy Garrett Jr. added 16 points and Tre’Darius McCallum had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Demons.

Baldwin’s 3-pointer put Butler ahead 68-66 with 24.9 seconds left before Garrett’s three-point play gave DePaul the lead with 10.1 seconds left in overtime. Baldwin took the ball nearly the length of the court and was fouled in the lane with 3.7 seconds left. He made both free throws for a 70-69 lead. Garrett missed a 3 at the buzzer.