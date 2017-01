× All lanes of southbound I-69 reopened in Fishers following crash

FISHERS, Ind. — A crash closed all southbound lanes of I-69 near Southeastern Parkway in Fishers, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Lanes were reopened shortly after.

#UPDATE: Left lane of southbound I-69 reopened following crash in Fishers. Drivers should still expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Solzd6l2QX — Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) January 21, 2017

I-69 MM 209.0 SB near Campus/mile 209 All lanes closed <= 60 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) January 21, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.