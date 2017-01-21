April level warmth this weekend with scattered showers

Posted 6:20 AM, January 21, 2017, by
weekend-planner

headlines-full-int

Good Saturday everyone! We have a weekend filled with April level warmth! Temperatures are running about 20 to 25 degrees above normal!

weekend-planner

hot-zips-highs-2

A few peaks of sunshine today with mainly dry conditions.

adi-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

A few showers will develop this evening and continue through the overnight hours. Scattered showers stick with us Sunday into the start of Monday.

adi-2-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

An additional half inch of rain is possible. Localized flooding especially in low lying areas could occur.

regional-gfs-raincast

Temperatures begin to cool starting Monday. By the end of the week temperatures return to seasonal averages with a chance for rain and snow.

br-am-7-day-forecast-int

 