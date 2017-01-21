× Blackmon’s big night lifts Indiana past Michigan St.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — James Blackmon Jr. matched his career high with 33 points and Robert Johnson added 17 to help the Indiana Hoosiers hold on for an 82-75 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.

Indiana (14-6, 4-3 Big Ten) won for the fourth time in five games, this time without their best defensive player OG Anunoby (knee).

The Spartans (12-8, 4-3) sure didn’t make it easy. They cut a 20-point second-half deficit to four and had a chance to get within three on Harris’ 3-pointer with 32 seconds left.

But Indiana grabbed the rebound and made two free throws to preserve the win.

Harris finished with 21 points and Nick Ward added 15 to lead the Spartans, who have lost three straight road games.

Indiana was in control most of the game after Blackmon made three 3s and scored 10 points during a 14-2 run that gave Indiana a 20-10 lead. They extended the margin 44-30 at halftime, and 59-39 with 15:20 left before the Spartans charged back.