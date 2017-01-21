× Colts fire GM Ryan Grigson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have relieved general manager Ryan Grigson of his duties with the team after missing the playoffs for the second straight season. Indy Sports Central’s Chris Hagan has confirmed the move.

The Colts compiled a 49-31 record in Grigson’s five seasons in charge of the front office with three playoff appearances, two AFC South titles and one trip to the AFC championship game.

Grigson signed a contract extension after the 2015 season as team owner Jim Irsay opted for continuity over change.

He had a stellar first draft, selecting franchise quarterback Andrew Luck and Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, but had come under criticism lately for several draft picks and free agent signings that didn’t pan out for the team. From the entire 2013 draft, just one player remains on the roster.

Punter Pat McAfee tweeted out in support of the move.

Thank God — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

"Unwarranted Arrogance" just ran into a brick wall called karma. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

There’s no word on head coach Chuck Pagano’s future with the team. The Colts have called a 5:30 p.m. press conference with Irsay.