× Crash closes all southbound lanes of I-69 near Southeastern Parkway in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A crash closed all southbound lanes of I-69 near Southeastern Parkway in Fishers, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The left lane of the interstate was shortly reopened.

Drivers were urged to still expect delays due to the closure of the right lane.

#UPDATE: Left lane of southbound I-69 reopened following crash in Fishers. Drivers should still expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Solzd6l2QX — Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) January 21, 2017

I-69 MM 209.0 SB near Campus/mile 209 All lanes closed <= 60 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) January 21, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.