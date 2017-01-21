PHOTO GALLERY: Women’s March draws massive crowd, formal march canceled but rally continues

WASHINGTON – Hundreds of thousands of people—women, men, and children—poured into the streets of the nation’s capital on Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington.

Organizers planned to lead a formal march to the White House, but because of the large number of people that turned out, they had to abandon those plans. An estimated 500,000 people turned out for the march, according to a D.C. Capitol official.

The entire planned route was filled with people wearing pink hats and holding signs in support of women’s rights and against Trump’s agenda. Many of the women fear they will lose certain liberties under a Trump presidency.