Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing 87-year-old man from Bloomfield

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Bloomfield man who may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says 87-year-old Richard Griesemer was last seen in Bloomfield on Saturday Jan. 21 at 12:30 p.m. Bloomfield is located approximately 86 miles south of Indianapolis.

Deputies say Griesemer is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 175 pounds, with short white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple or blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Griesemer is believed to be driving a White 1990 Ford F150 pickup truck, with Indiana plate WGD372.

If you have any information on Richard Griesemer, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department by calling 812-384-4411 option 1 or 911.