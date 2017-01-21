Thousands converge on statehouse for Indiana Women’s March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Millions of people joined Washington D.C. protesters at more than 600 sister rallies and marches around the world.

Hoosiers would not be left out.

“I just felt that it was important to celebrate women as a whole,” said Nick Grisby, one of many men who rallied in solidarity.

There were at least seven affiliated women’s marches across Indiana, including one in Indianapolis.

Holding signs for women’s rights, thousands, including Mayor Joe Hogsett, kicked off the local women’s march pledging not to be silent if President Donald Trump makes good on some of his campaign promises.

“Healthcare coverage is really important to me,” said Indianapolis marcher Abby Robison. “And just the idea of separation of church and state.”

Issues of racial justice, civil rights for the LGBT community and a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants were some of the most frequently mentioned themes by protest speakers.

“You can’t live in America and not deal with diversity,” said Grisby. “So it is an important issue, especially me being an African-American male, I just think it’s really important to touch on those issues.”

Strikingly, besides the signs, there was little mention of reproductive rights or abortion.

That’s a big difference from the tone set by the D.C. march organizers, who ended a partnership with a pro-life organization ahead of the march.

“I think that a lot of people here know that that’s an important issue to them,” said Robison. “The speakers didn’t focus on it for whatever reason, maybe because it is a divisive issue sometimes.”

Robison says a group that’s unified on so many of the other causes is now inspired to get things done.

“Today’s not just a one day thing,” said Robison. “It’s a recurring theme that we have to have every day in our lives for the next two, four, forever, infinity years.”

Grisby echoed that sentiment, saying he hopes to see the rallies and signs translate into boots on the ground.

“The speakers mentioned stepping out there with clipboards and getting signatures and running for office yourself,” said Grisby. “We do have power with people and we can make change happen.”