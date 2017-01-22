× 1 person shot downtown near Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and wounded late Saturday near the Indiana Statehouse downtown.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting that left an 18-year-old victim in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the stomach and wrist.

The incident unfolded shortly after 10 p.m. on N. Capitol Ave. at W. Market St. Two men were walking down the street when they were approached by a large group of men who fired shots at the two pedestrians, according to police on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.