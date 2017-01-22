× Another mild day with spotty showers

Good Sunday everyone! Temperatures are still near 50 this morning and will climb to near 60 this afternoon!

We are looking at a lot of dry time today but spotty showers will develop throughout the day.

The rain will be hit and miss with a bulk of the precipitation staying south of the state as the system tracks eastward.

Some showers will linger into our Monday as well with cooler temperatures. Rainfall totals around .25″ are possible with localized flooding in low lying areas and near rivers and streams.

By the end of the work week colder air returns with highs in the 30s and mornings in the 20s. A rain/snow mix is possible Wednesday night and Thursday before changing over to snow on Friday.