BREAKING: 4 people injured in northwest side condominium fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were injured in a northwest side condo fire early Sunday. Three of the victims jumped to safety from upper-level windows before Indianapolis Fire Department crews arrived.

The drama unfolded about 3:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Highfield Court. A woman and two children decided to leap to safety–jumping from the condo’s windows, which are about 12 feet off the ground, according to a fire department spokesperson. The three were transported to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries.

A fourth victim was visiting the complex. The adult male managed to escape the fire using the stairs. He was being checked for smoke inhalation.