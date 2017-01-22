× Cooler air arrives Monday and winter returns later this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! It was an overcast day in central Indiana with a few spotty showers and an east wind. That kept us just a few degrees cooler than Saturday but it was still unseasonably warm! The high temperature in Indianapolis reached 61 degrees, just three degrees shy of tying the record 64 degrees set in 1964. It was also 25 degrees above average.

Meanwhile, across the Southeast, tornadoes continue to tear through Georgia, a place that saw severe weather on Saturday too. A rare high risk for severe weather was issued by the Storm Prediction Center for the Southeast including Georgia and Florida today. Severe weather continues for these areas this evening with a few tornadoes, some possibly large and long-tracked.

Tonight in central Indiana, look for a cloudy sky to continue with areas of fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across northern Indiana from 8 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. A few showers can’t be ruled out overnight with breezy north, northwest winds developing.

Monday’s high should be reached at midnight and in the low 50s before falling to the mid-40s by daybreak as a cold front moves through. Gusty winds will continue through the day with a few showers around, especially east and south of Indianapolis.

Tuesday will be a dry day with highs near 50 degrees, still well above the average high of 36 degrees. Another cold front will move through the area Wednesday with windy conditions and falling temperatures. A chance of snow arrives Thursday with highs back in the 30s. Winter makes a comeback and looks like it will be sticking around for a while with highs in the 30s through much of the extended forecast. –Danielle Dozier