Devour Indy offering value-priced meals at area restaurants for two weeks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than 200 Indianapolis restaurants will begin offering three-course, value-priced menus starting Monday.

The discounted menus are part of Devour Indy, which takes place two times a year, once in the winter and once in the summer.

This year’s initial Devour Indy events will be held from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5. The summer events will be held from Aug. 21 to Sept. 3.

No coupons or passes are needed to participate and diners are not required to make reservations, but they are “highly recommended.” Patrons will be able to see if the eatery accepts reservations or not by viewing the restaurant’s menu.

You can find a full list of participating restaurants here.