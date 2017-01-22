× Firefighter and civilian injured in southwest side fire

INDIANAPOLIS–An Indianapolis firefighter and a civilian were injured in a southwest side house fire Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m. fire units were called to the 1200 block of South Belmont Avenue on a report of a fire in a double residence.

Firefighters say flames were pouring out of windows and doors to the two story home when they arrived.

A total of five people were evacuated. One civilian was slightly injured and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment. A firefighter was also slightly injured and was taken to Methodist Hospital.

Heat from the burning home damaged the siding on the house next door.

Damage has been estimated at $50,000.