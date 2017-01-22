× Foodies flock to Fantastic Food Fest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–Thousands of foodies flocked to the Indiana State Fairgrounds Champions Pavilion for the second Fantastic Food Fest in Central Indiana.

There are more than 200 vendors this year each with a sampling of locally, Indiana grown products, as well as vendors from around the region showcasing their products.

Beyond the small samples and tastings available to ticket holders, Fantastic Food Fest boasts dozens of chef demonstrations and celebrity chef sightings.

Alex Guarnaschelli, celebrity chef and executive chef at New York City’s Butter restaurant signed autographs Saturday.

While local culinary trailblazer, Steve Oakley from Oakley’s Bistro wowed guests with a cooking demonstration.

Guests could also sign up for cooking classes; anything from basic knife skills to how to make no-bake desserts.

The event started Saturday and runs through 6:00 p.m. Sunday.