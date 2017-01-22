IN Focus: VP Pence takes office amidst questions about what’s next in DC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC - Former Indiana governor Mike Pence is now the nation's Vice President, after taking the oath of office Friday in the nation's capital.

But how important a role will he play in Washington?

Many expect he could be one of the most influential VP's in history, leaning on his experience in Congress to help guide the new administration through the many issues and controversies in the news.

In fact, one of Trump's own top advisors, Kellyanne Conway, said in an interview this week with FOX59 that she's giving Pence a great deal of credit for changing the course of the campaign.

"President Trump himself says that one of the best choices he's made in his life was picking Governor Mike Pence as his running mate, and I agree," Conway told FOX59. "History will show that the Vice-Presidential debate on Oct. 4th was a major inflection point in this campaign."

In the video above, we discuss Conway's remarks and the influence Pence and other Indiana politicians will have in the new administration.