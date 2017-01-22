× Indianapolis men arrested after police find cocaine, Xanax and $5,670 cash during search

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two Indianapolis men are facing drug charges after police found cocaine, Xanax, marijuana and a large amount of cash during an investigation on the near northeast side.

Ian Henton, 37, and Johnny Collins, 53, were taken into custody without incident when officers served a search warrant at a home in the 3200 block of Ralston Avenue Thursday. Police say Henton was the target of the search and Collins was an associate.

During the search of the home and Henton’s person, police found approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine, 1.0 gram of crack cocaine, 1.0 grams of marijuana butane wax, 15 grams of marijuana, 20 Xanax pills and $5,670. Police say Collins was in possession of heroin, which he was arrested for.

Henton was arrested for dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

