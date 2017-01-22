× Magnitude 8 quake hits Solomon Islands, tsunami possible

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) _ A magnitude 8 earthquake has hit the Solomon Islands and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says it could generate tsunami waves on nearby islands.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea at a depth of 167 kilometers (103 miles).

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Solomon Islands are located in the Pacific’s geologically active “Ring of Fire.”