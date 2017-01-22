× Police investigating after teen is critically injured in shooting near Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a shooting near the Indiana Statehouse that left an 18-year-old in critical condition Saturday night.

First responders were called to the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Market Street in downtown Indianapolis around 10 p.m. That’s where they found the male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers believe the shooting occurred on the northwest side of the Indiana Statehouse near the Indiana Police and Firefighter Memorial.

“It appears the victim was able to walk from the location of the shooting to the corner of Capitol and Market where he collapsed,” said police.

Detectives are trying to locate witnesses and determine a motive for the attack, which they do not believe was a random.

Police are asking local business who have exterior surveillance cameras to review their footage from January 21, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Officers say the 18-year-old victim is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.