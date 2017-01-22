Rash of car break-ins on Banta Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- It was not what people in a south side neighborhood wanted to wake up to: car after car smashed into early Sunday morning by crooks looking to cash in.

“My daughter’s window was broken open, my truck was gone through and just stuff everywhere,” said Matt Durbin, whose car was broken into. He was just one of many who were dealing with shattered car windows and stolen goods in the area of West Banta road.

“You’d think on a busy road you wouldn’t have these problems but they just don’t care,” said Durbin. His daughter’s purse was stolen, and he was left dealing with the hassle of making things right again.

“Both cars were broken into,” said John Hasty, another person dealing with a break-in. Oddly enough, the crooks didn’t steal anything from his cars, only shattering windows.

Neighbor Robert Turner had four cars broken into and says crime in the area seems to be on the rise.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Turner, “about eight weeks ago I had a truck and trailer stolen across the street.”

IMPD spent the morning taking reports and gathering evidence. A spokesperson for the department said crimes like these may prove difficult to solve, but luckily Turner says he was able to catch at least two of the crooks on surveillance camera, but thinks they had help.

“It appears to be multiple subjects here because at the same time our property here was being vandalized, we can see on our cameras three doors east of us someone was getting in one of the vehicles there,” said Turner, who says he has turned that footage over to police.