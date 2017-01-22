× Report: Colts hired psychologists to mend relationship between Pagano, Grigson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that they had fired general manager Ryan Grigson, but not before the team reportedly sought professional help to mend Grigson’s relationship with coach Chuck Pagano.

League sources told ESPN that the Colts brought in psychologists to help improve their communication to stabilize the organization.

One person compared the meetings to a couple going to marriage counseling, hoping they could they could work out their issues with the help of a third party, sources told ESPN.

During Saturday’s press conference, Irsay said he wasn’t tying the two at the hip.

“I untied ’em,” he said. “It was in the best interest of the franchise. Chuck did not ask for Ryan to be fired, it wasn’t ‘Me or him’ or anything like that. Neither did Ryan.”

Pagano will remain head coach in 2017. He wasn’t available for comment, but he did issue a statement through the team.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity Ryan gave me,” he said. “We shared many great memories, moments and victories together over the past five years. I wish nothing but the best for Ryan and his family moving forward.”