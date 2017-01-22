Thousands of Hoosiers in D.C. for Women’s March on Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Thousands of protesters greeted President Trump in Washington during his first full day in office.

Women from all over the country flocked to our nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington.

It’s estimated 6,000 Hoosiers were in the crowd of 500,000 demonstrators.

“We decided we couldn’t sit by the sidelines anymore we had to come and show our support,” said Kait Baffoee, who traveled by bus from Indy to DC for the Women’s March.

Marchers gathered just steps away from the U.S. Capitol, an area that was filled with thousands of Trump supporters the day before.

On Saturday, perhaps an even larger crowd showed up to voice their opposition to the newly inaugurated President.

“The major thing is women’s rights are human rights for everybody. We feel like this new administration coming in is ready to take away a lot of our rights, freedoms, services and things we depend on and that we want for our country,” one demonstrator from Indiana said.

The massive crowd wasn’t made up of just women.

Men, and lots of them, showed up to show their support.

“It’s important for males and men to understand that the rights we’re talking about are important for everybody, said David Shank of Indianapolis who traveled to D.C. alongside his wife.

Some initially peaceful anti-Trump protests turned violent in Washington Friday night.

A chaotic scene many Hoosier demonstrators didn’t plan to re-create.

I don’t think a few people represent most of the people who are here, we want a peaceful protest. We just want to be heard,” said one marcher from Indianapolis.

There were no reports of violence or arrests during this demonstration.