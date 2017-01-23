× A couple of mild days ahead before a colder pattern emerges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! It’s been a gray and foggy day in central Indiana as a cold front moved through the state. The high temperature was 50 degrees at midnight as expected and fell through the night and day into the low 40s. There’s drizzle and limited visibility in the state with light rain across northeastern Indiana this afternoon.

As the low-pressure system tracks east, light rain will be possible this late afternoon and evening, especially east of Indianapolis. Otherwise it will stay cloudy with some fog and drizzle around. Temperatures tonight will fall to the mid-30s.

Tuesday will bring some fog in the morning and a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day. Highs should reach the mid to upper 40s with light west, northwest winds.

Tuesday night into Wednesday will be windy as another low pressure moves in. Temperatures will go up to the low 50s early Wednesday before falling as a cold front moves through. A few showers will be around the area too.

A colder weather pattern is set for central Indiana later this week and into next week. Highs will only top out in the 30s from Thursday into next week, more typical for winter. There’s a chance of a rain and snow mix on Thursday and light snow on Friday. –Danielle Dozier