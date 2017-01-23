× Colts ask fans to nominate their city to host summer Fan Fest event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the 14th straight year, the Indianapolis Colts will travel to different parts of the state for their annual summer tour.

Fans have the opportunity to provide input on which cities the team will visit. Starting Monday, fans can nominate their city to host a Fan Fast event! The deadline for nominations is Feb. 10. After reviewing the nominees, the Colts will pick three Indiana cities for a live fan vote.

Online voting for the winning city will begin Feb. 20 and last until March 3. The individual who nominates his or her city will be eligible for a VIP Fan Fest Experience. The team will announce its final Summer Tour schedule in April.

Those who nominate their city must include an explanation of why their city should host, interesting or unique facts about their city and possible event locations that can accommodate 2,000 to 5,000 people.

Nominated cities must be located within the state of Indiana. Find more information at the Colts website.

Fan Fest events include giveaways, the Play 60 Zone, autographs and photos with Colts players and cheerleaders, interactive inflatables, live music and more.