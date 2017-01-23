× Colts won’t return to Anderson for training camp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a new site for training camp.

According to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, the Colts have informed Anderson University officials they won’t be returning for an eighth summer.

Early Monday, Pete Ward, the team’s chief operating officer, acknowledged the team was exploring options for training camp. One site that was first mentioned by The Indianapolis Star was DePauw University in Greencastle. The team has held camp in Anderson since 2010, but always has operated on a year-to-year basis.

“It’s no different than every year,’’ Ward said. “We’ve always had one-year contracts and evaluate our options every year.’’

More teams are deciding to hold training camp at their headquarters, and that always remains an option for the Colts although the current layout would make it difficult to accommodate open practices for fans.

The Colts always have valued getting away for two or three weeks. They held training camp at Anderson from 1984 through ’98, relocated to Rose-Hulman in Terre Haute from 1999-2009, then returned to Anderson.

Last summer’s training camp was one of the briefest: 17 days and 11 practices.