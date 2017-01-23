× Foggy start while temperatures slip after a very warm weekend!

Patchy fog has developed in the overnight, fairly thick in spots too! No advisory, at this time but some extra time wouldn’t hurt out-the-door for developing trouble spots! The high for the day has already been reached (50°) just after midnight and for most of the day we will hover in the middle 40s. Heavy cloud cover may break for a few peeks of sunshine and any rain chance looks to be widely scattered. Overall, not a bad day considering it’s late January, just not as warm as this past weekend! Here is the breakdown:

Clouds will linger tonight and some sunshine will be available on Tuesday, as temperatures return to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our next cold front arrives on Wednesday and this will bring a return to winter, along with LIGHT snow chances by Thursday. As of now, only minor snow accumulations through this upcoming weekend but be sure to check back through the week! Make it a great day!!!