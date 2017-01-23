WATCH LIVE: President George H.W. Bush’s doctors provide update on his condition

HOUSTON, Texas — Former President George H.W. Bush continues his recovery at a Houston hospital after falling ill last week.

Doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital said Bush is recovering well from pneumonia and could leave the intensive care unit in the next few days. He was admitted to the hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing.

His wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, was also admitted to the hospital for bronchitis. She had the option to go home Sunday, but decided to stay at the hospital one more night in order to be close to her husband.

Bush, who served as president from 1989 through 1993, was able to breathe without mechanical assistance, a family spokesman said Friday. The 92-year-old also called his office to check in.

Doctors will provide an update on the former president’s condition during a news conference at 11 a.m.