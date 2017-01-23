× Grandmother arrested after child found wandering, covered in feces at Columbus playground

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus arrested a grandmother after finding her 2-year-old grandson wandering around an indoor playground by himself.

Columbus police officers were called to the Commons Mall playground around 4:40 p.m. Sunday. A woman told them she’d seen the child playing on the playground unsupervised. He had feces on his hands.

The woman told police she picked him up and tried to find a parent or guardian. She and others at the mall couldn’t locate anyone who claimed the child. She and another person cleaned the child up and changed his diaper. The boy was then taken to the Columbus Police Department; Department of Child Services workers arrived shortly after that.

Around 5:30 p.m., the child’s grandmother, Brenda J. Fox, arrived at the police station. She said she never saw police at the playground and maintained that no one approached her about her grandchild.

Police said Fox appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. She was taken the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent.

The child was later released into the custody of his parents, police said.