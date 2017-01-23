× Greene County authorities search for missing 19-year-old woman

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Greene County are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen on Wednesday.

Police say Contessa Schlegel, who also goes by Tess or Tessa, was last seen between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on January 18. She was with an unknown person in an unknown vehicle possibly headed to the Bloomington, Indiana area.

She is described as w white female, around 5 feet 6 inches and 130 pounds, with hazel eyes, and pink and purple hair. She also has a piercing in her left nostril.

She was last seen wearing a white halter top, red stretch pants, a black jacket and brown boots.

If you have any information about her disappearance, please contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 812-384-4411.