IMPD: Man arrested after threatening people with sword while holding small child

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 37-year-old man is facing charges after Indianapolis police say he threatened people with a sword while holding a small child.

Police were called to the incident at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Lake Park Boulevard Friday. There, officers say they found Antonio Marlin Jr. holding a small sword and screaming loudly about his family.

Officers identified themselves, drew their firearms and told Marlin to drop the sword and lie on the found. He complied and was taken into custody.

When asked where the child mentioned in the report was, Marlin said she was inside an apartment. When officers went to the apartment, they found the door could not be opened, because it was allegedly damaged by Marlin.

The door was eventually opened and witnesses told officers Marlin seemed to be acting like he was fending off unknown people and telling them to stay away from the child.

Officers say the person who originally called told them she saw Marlin carrying the child, ranting frantically and swinging the sword. She also said he pointed the sword at another resident in the complex.

While in custody, police say Marlin started screaming and fled from the officers. He was then taken to the ground and put into leg shackles, according to a police report.

Police later found there was a warrant out for Marlin’s arrest in Marion County. He was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.