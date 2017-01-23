× IMPD officer involved in crash following police chase on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An investigation is underway into an early Monday morning police chase and crash on the city’s east side.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., an IMPD officer was in pursuit of a motorcyclist who had been traveling northbound on Arlington Avenue just Washington Street.

The pursuit began after the officer learned the motorcyclist was in violation of a traffic infraction but the cyclist ignored requests by the officer to pull over and a chase then followed.

The officer lost control of her cruiser at Arlington and Julian Street, just about a block south of Washington Street, and struck a utility pole.

The motorcyclist proceeded west on Washington Street into the downtown area and was observed by another officer traveling at an excessive rate of speed. The IMPD Commander deemed that continuing the chase would be unsafe and called off any further attempts to located motorcyclist.

The officer involved in the crash was taken to Methodist Hospital but her condition has not been released.