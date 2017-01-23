January thaw enters third week; Wintry change coming
WARMEST IN 85 YEARS
We are in middle of the WARMEST mid-January stretch in 85 years (2nd warmest for the dates all-time). Today marks 14 straight days above normal and a January that is now running 7.5° per day above normal. January 2017 is now the warmest since 2007 and ranks 24th warmest.
NO FREEZE TONIGHT
For the record books – we haven’t had a freezing temperature in 8 nights. It’s the first time on record that no 32° temperature occurred from January 16 to the 23rd
COLDER BY THE WEEKEND
Colder times are coming soon and a pattern change gets underway to end the work week. A cold front will pass Wednesday bringing colder air and a chance of snow showers later Wednesday night and Thursday.
We are lacking in the snow department – no snow in 18 days and the 6.1″ of snow for the season 43% the normal snow (14.3″) (less than half the normal).
Much colder this weekend and the chances of snow showers are possible as minor systems – ‘waves’ – ride the jet stream and dive south into Indiana. Will have better details in the days ahead but plan on a wintry feel to return soon.