× January thaw enters third week; Wintry change coming

WARMEST IN 85 YEARS

We are in middle of the WARMEST mid-January stretch in 85 years (2nd warmest for the dates all-time). Today marks 14 straight days above normal and a January that is now running 7.5° per day above normal. January 2017 is now the warmest since 2007 and ranks 24th warmest.

NO FREEZE TONIGHT

For the record books – we haven’t had a freezing temperature in 8 nights. It’s the first time on record that no 32° temperature occurred from January 16 to the 23rd

COLDER BY THE WEEKEND

Colder times are coming soon and a pattern change gets underway to end the work week. A cold front will pass Wednesday bringing colder air and a chance of snow showers later Wednesday night and Thursday.