Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley among acts for 2017 Country Megaticket

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Live Nation announced its huge lineup for this year’s Country Megaticket.

The Megaticket is essentially a “season ticket” to six of country’s hottest acts at Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville. Fans who buy ticket packages are guaranteed the same seat at each concert. If you buy a package, you’ll also get the chance to buy next year’s Megaticket before it goes on sale to the general public.

Here’s a look at the stars coming to Klipsch Music Center this summer:

Florida Georgia Line w/ Nelly and Chris Lane, Saturday, June 24

Lady Antebellum w/ Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young, Saturday, July 1

Jason Aldean w/ Chris Young and Kane Brown, Saturday, July 15

Dierks Bentley w/ Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi, Saturday, July 22

Brad Paisley w/ Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell, Friday, August 11

Luke Bryan w/ Brett Eldredge and more, Friday, September 15

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. and are available in a variety of packages. Here’s the breakdown:

$695 Gold Package: Guarantees the same lower pavilion, reserved seat, for each of the six shows plus a Legacy Parking pass, which consists of one (1) parking pass, per show, per order.

$495 Silver Package: Guarantees the same upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the six shows.

$350 Bronze Package: Guarantees the same rear upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the six shows, in the back of sections H or D.

$175 Harrison College Lawn Package: Guarantees a lawn ticket for each of the six shows.

In addition to the advertised price, ticket buyers will also pay a service charge.

You can find out more information at megaticket.com.