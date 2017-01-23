× Man critically injured after police pursuit ends in crash on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was critically injured after police say he led them on a police pursuit that ended in a crash on the southeast side Monday morning.

IMPD says a detective spotted the man’s red vehicle stopped in an intersection while exiting 465 South onto Thompson Road around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the detective went to check the driver, thinking he may be impaired or having a medical emergency, but before he was able to get to the driver, he reportedly took off.

The detective began to follow him, but instead of stopping, police say the driver accelerated and and short pursuit ensued. The driver reportedly disregarded a stop sign and drove into the intersection of West Thompson and Bluff Road, where he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The driver involved in the pursuit was transported to Eskenazi in critical condition. The other driver was treated at the scene.

Due to the critical condition of the man, a blood draw could not be conducted.

Police continue to investigate the incident.