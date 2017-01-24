× Enjoy mild stretch of weather before winter returns later this week

Today will mark the 15th straight day of above average temperatures right here in central Indiana. It also marks the 9th straight overnight with temperatures staying above freezing (32°)! Pretty amazing, but ironically, if January ended today…it would still not be in the top 10 warmest on record, even with temperatures running 7.3° above average! More fog around this morning but not as thick as Monday morning and the clouds should thin a bit later today. All in all, a quiet day ahead and hopefully some sunshine will brighten us this afternoon.

A stronger cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon and with it brings a change in our warm pattern. Some rain chances, wind and mild air will be us through midday tomorrow before falling temperatures arrive by the evening rush hour. Rain may transition over some wet snow showers after 7 p.m. tomorrow. Sharply colder air settles in to round out the workweek, with a shot of even colder air to arrive on Sunday! For now, only minor accumulations and isolated slick spots are expected to end the weekend.