Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with Peanut Butter Dessert Lasagna

Posted 5:26 AM, January 24, 2017, by
Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Peanut Butter Dessert Lasagna

Yield: Makes about 9 servings

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
  • 1 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 12 ounces whipped topping
  • 1 (14 ounce) box chocolate graham crackers
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter cups, chopped
  • 1/2 cup peanuts (if desired)

Directions

  1. In medium bowl, mix together cream cheese, peanut butter, and powdered sugar. Stir in whipped topping and set peanut butter filling aside.
  2. Line bottom of 8×8 pan with graham crackers and spread 1/2 of peanut butter filling on top with spatula.
  3. Sprinkle 1/2 cup chopped peanut butter cups on top of filling.
  4. Add another layer of chocolate graham crackers, remaining peanut butter filling, and chopped peanut butter cups.
  5. Sprinkle top with peanuts if desired.
  6. Chill peanut butter lasagna for at least 4 to 6 hours before serving.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen