Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with Peanut Butter Dessert Lasagna
Yield: Makes about 9 servings
Ingredients
- 12 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 12 ounces whipped topping
- 1 (14 ounce) box chocolate graham crackers
- 1/2 cup peanut butter cups, chopped
- 1/2 cup peanuts (if desired)
Directions
- In medium bowl, mix together cream cheese, peanut butter, and powdered sugar. Stir in whipped topping and set peanut butter filling aside.
- Line bottom of 8×8 pan with graham crackers and spread 1/2 of peanut butter filling on top with spatula.
- Sprinkle 1/2 cup chopped peanut butter cups on top of filling.
- Add another layer of chocolate graham crackers, remaining peanut butter filling, and chopped peanut butter cups.
- Sprinkle top with peanuts if desired.
- Chill peanut butter lasagna for at least 4 to 6 hours before serving.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen