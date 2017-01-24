Eiteljorg Museum working to repair deer statue damaged over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Someone damaged one of the deer statues outside the Eiteljorg Museum over the weekend.

The staff discovered the damage to the outdoor sculpture Sunday morning. The deer is part of a work called “Whitetail Deer” by sculptor Ken Bunn, according to Bryan Corbin, public relations manager for the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art.

Corbin said the bronze deer was found detached from its base and lying in the fountain basin. Museum staff moved the deer inside to preserve it.

The museum was still assessing damage to the fountain. Once that assessment is finished, the deer will be repaired and remounted.

Corbin said the museum notified police of the damage to the sculpture.