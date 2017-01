× Glassdoor releases its list of the best jobs in America for 2017

Jobs website Glassdoor.com released its list of the best jobs in America for 2017.

The report ranked occupations with a “job score” based on three different factors: earning potential, job satisfaction and number of openings. For a job to be considered for the list, it must have at least 100 job salary reports and at least 100 job satisfaction ratings from U.S.-based employees over the past year.

Here’s the top 25:

1. Data Scientist

Job Score: 4.8

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4

Number of Job Openings: 4,184

Median Base Salary: $110,000

2. DevOps Engineer

Job Score: 4.7

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 2,725

Median Base Salary: $110,000

3. Data Engineer

Job Score: 4.7

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 2,599

Median Base Salary: $106,000

4. Tax Manager

Job Score: 4.7

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 3,317

Median Base Salary: $110,000

5. Analytics Manager

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 1,958

Median Base Salary: $112,000

6. HR Manager

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 4,339

Median Base Salary: $85,000

7. Database Administrator

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 2,877

Median Base Salary: $93,000

8. Strategy Manager

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 1,184

Median Base Salary: $130,000

9. UX Designer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 1,691

Median Base Salary: $92,500

10. Solutions Architect

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 2,232

Median Base Salary: $125,000

11. Marketing Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 3,875

Median Base Salary: $90,000

12. Occupational Therapist

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 14,897

Median Base Salary: $72,000

13. Audit Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 1,887

Median Base Salary: $98,000

14. Electrical Engineer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 3,643

Median Base Salary: $78,000

15. Nurse Practitioner

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5

Number of Job Openings: 15,634

Median Base Salary: $100,000

16. Software Engineer

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5

Number of Job Openings: 17,085

Median Base Salary: $101,000

17. Corporate Recruiter

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 2,858

Median Base Salary: $60,000

18. Supply Chain Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 1,270

Median Base Salary: $100,000

19. Finance Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 3,142

Median Base Salary: $116,000

20. Mechanical Engineer

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 3,383

Median Base Salary: $76,000

21. Communications Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 1,332

Median Base Salary: $82,000

22. QA Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 2,531

Median Base Salary: $92,000

23. Controls Engineer

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 1,756

Median Base Salary: $75,400

24. Nurse Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 6,710

Median Base Salary: $77,000

25. Compliance Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 1,104

Median Base Salary: $100,000

Find the rest of the top 50 here