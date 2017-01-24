I-69 construction from Martinsville to Bloomington delayed again until Aug. 2018
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Construction on the stretch of I-69 between Bloomington and Martinsville has been delayed again.
Isolux Development Partners made the announcement at a non-public meeting Tuesday that Section 5 will not be completed until August of 2018, according to the Bloomington Mayor’s Office. The project was expected to be completed in October of 2017.
Representatives with the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana Finance Authority, Monroe County and the City of Bloomington were all in attendance at the meeting.
Negotiations between Isolux and its subcontractors were described as ongoing and needing to be finalized before a firm date of completion could then be formally negotiated with INDOT/IFA.
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton issued the following statement regarding the delay:
“I continue to be exceedingly frustrated with the opaque nature of this process. A major delay being disclosed in a small meeting is not how government should operate. Just yesterday two more people were injured in a construction zone crash. None of the partners in this project will take responsibility for the ongoing problem that this project has become for the thousands of people who rely on this transportation corridor every day. Hoosier residents and travelers are dealing with avoidable delays, inconvenience and safety risks. I will be requesting a meeting with Governor Holcomb to express my concern and ask for transparent collaboration and a real plan for completion.”