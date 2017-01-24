× Indianapolis man arrested for allegedly robbing north side business at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a north side business at gunpoint Monday.

IMPD officers were called to the business in the 3200 block of West 86th Street around 2 p.m. There, witnesses gave police a detailed description of the armed suspect.

A short time later, police say they detained two possible suspects in a vehicle in the 4100 block of Patricia Street. Police say they also located a large amount of cash and 40 caliber handgun with a 30 round magazine inside the vehicle.

A victim identified one of the men, Jerry Rowell, 26, as the man who robbed the business.

Rowell was arrested and transported to the IMPD Robbery Office, where he was preliminarily charged with robbery. The other man in the vehicle was released.