‘La La Land’ leads Oscar field with record-tying 14 nominations
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences revealed its list of nominees for the 89th Academy Awards Tuesday morning.
To no one’s surprise, critical darling “La La Land” led the field with 14 nominations, including best picture, best directing and best original screenplay. Stars Ryan Goslin and Emma Stone both received nods for best actor in a lead role, and two songs from the film were nominated. The 14 nominations tied the record set by “All About Eve” and “Titanic.”
The other best picture nominees were “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight.”
Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26.
Here’s the complete list of nominees:
Best Picture
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
Actor in a Leading Role
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Actress in a Leading Role
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Animated Feature Film
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
Cinematography
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence
Costume Design
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Directing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
Documentary Feature
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J.: Made in America
- 13th
Documentary Short Subject
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Film Editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight
Foreign Language Film
- Land of Mine
- A Man Called Ove
- The Salesman
- Tanna
- Toni Erdmann
Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
Original Score
- Jackie
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Passengers
Original Song
- Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
- Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls
- City Of Stars, La La Land
- The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
- How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Production Design
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land
- Passengers
Animated Short Film
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Live Action Short Film
- Ennemis Intérieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode
Sound Editing
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Sound Mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Visual Effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Adapted Screenplay
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
Original Screenplay
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- Manchester by the Sea
- 20th Century Women