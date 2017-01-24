× ‘La La Land’ leads Oscar field with record-tying 14 nominations

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences revealed its list of nominees for the 89th Academy Awards Tuesday morning.

To no one’s surprise, critical darling “La La Land” led the field with 14 nominations, including best picture, best directing and best original screenplay. Stars Ryan Goslin and Emma Stone both received nods for best actor in a lead role, and two songs from the film were nominated. The 14 nominations tied the record set by “All About Eve” and “Titanic.”

The other best picture nominees were “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight.”

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Actress in a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Directing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Original Song

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Live Action Short Film

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Original Screenplay