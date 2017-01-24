Marion High School produces ‘Hamilton’ video for chance to win updated technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ind. -- Students at Marion High School in Grant County are turning to a popular musical to try and win a national competition.

With the help of staff, students produced a video inspired by “Hamilton” for the Follett Challenge, which would provide their school with $8,000 worth of updated technology.

Marion High School is the only Indiana school in the competition. They’re hoping Hoosiers across the state will help them become one of 10 People’s Choice video winners.

Click here to vote and watch the high school’s full video. You can vote once per day until Friday, Jan. 27.

The People’s Choice award is just the beginning, though. The votes will also play a role in Marion High School’s chances to win goods and services from Follett Corp. worth up to $60,000.